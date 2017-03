NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was stabbed in the east end of Newport News Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 800 block of 36th Street at 2:28 p.m. Once on scene, officers spoke with a 46-year-old man who had a stab wound to his right arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police described the suspect as a black male, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a dark tee-shirt and jeans.

Authorities are still investigating.