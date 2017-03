NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the man who robbed Discount Cleaners in Newport News Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road for a reported robbery. Police spoke to the person who called 911, who said that a man wearing dark clothing came into the business and implied he had a weapon. The man took cash and ran from the scene.

No one was hurt.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.