PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille was on The Hampton Roads Show and treated our taste buds to his newly launched spring menu. Chef Kyle made a colorful Strawberry and Beet Salad with Sunflower Shoots, Fried Cheese Curd and Tahini Vinaigrette and topped it off with his new signature item Fowlkes’ Fowl Play!

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton

Coliseum Drive – Hampton

(757) 827-8200