HR Sports Star of the Week: Matt Coleman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s HR Sports Star is Matt Coleman who recently was named the Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year.

Coleman is from Norfolk and played for Maury before transferring to powerhouse Oak Hill Academy. The star guard averaged 11.7 points and 7 assists a night to help lead Oak Hill to a 34-4 record. Matt Coleman will play his college basketball at the University of Texas.

As a recipient of the state’s highest honor, he’s now a finalist for the national player of the year, which is awarded later this month.

Matt Coleman, the HR Sports Star of the Week.