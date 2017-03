Powellsville, N.C. – (WNCT) Officials with the Bertie County Sheriffs office confirm there is damage in the Powellsville area of Bertie County.

Several power lines and trees are down across the area. They tell us a peanut trailer was also knocked over by strong winds on Quebec Road.

Dominion Power is reporting more than 800 power outages in Bertie County and only 85 in Hertford County. No word yet when power will be restored.

