Franklin gas station loses awning during storm

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A gas station in the City of Franklin lost its awning in the midst of a strong storm Friday.

The owner of the Park N Shop on South Street, Jay Patel, says the awning fell down on two vehicles around 5:30 p.m. Luckily, no one was inside them. Police say there were no reports of injuries.

Patel says the damage could end up costing him thousands.

