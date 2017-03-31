Flu season still going strong in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — You know how tough it is to shake the flu. It can hang on for quite a while. That’s what’s happening in Virginia.

The Commonwealth has been stuck in a status of “widespread” for a few months now. Virginia is at 14 weeks of widespread activity — three more weeks than last year.

The state reports two children have died, including one in the Eastern region, which includes Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side talked to an expert at the Chesapeake Heath Department who said while it feels like a long season, it’s not as bad as you think.

“Because we haven’t seen it like this in a while,” said epidemiologist Lisa Engle.

The Chesapeake Health Department reports a 30 percent increase in flu cases last week and despite the calendar telling us its late in the season, Engle insists it’s never too late for a flu shot.

“I mean, we don’t know right now. Like you said, it’s the fourteenth week, and it can last up to 20, so we’ve still got time and it’s better late than never.”

She wants to send a reminder about how important it is to practice good hygiene.

“Everybody makes fun of me but I do not touch door handles this time of year and it just makes sense because everyone is touching door handles and all it takes is for somebody to wipe their nose that has flu, touch that door handle and you’re going to get it.”

When you do, you can be contagious for one day before you experience symptoms and five to seven days after you feel sick. Experts advise you to stay home until you’re fever-free for 24 hours.