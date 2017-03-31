Five Portsmouth-based heroin, fentanyl traffickers sentenced to 66 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five members of a Portsmouth-based drug ring have been sentenced to about 66 years in prison.

The final member of the heroin and fentanyl trafficking organization, 34-year-old Nathaniel Powell, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Friday.

26-year-old Detuan Gordon, 38-year-old Ernest Cross, 56-year-old Valerie Wilson and 34-year-old Marque Wilson, all of Portsmouth, were all previously sentenced. You can see their sentences below.

Court documents say members of the organization conspired to produce and distribute heroin in excess of 1,000 grams. Their primary supply source for the drugs came from Baltimore. The drugs were brought to Hampton Roads, where they were repackaged using a hydraulic press machine and gel capsules before they were sold. The group then distributed the drugs further, serving as a source of supply for other dealers in the Outer Banks.

On Dec. 22, 2015, police served a search warrant at Gordon’s home, where they found opiates, scales, drug paraphernalia and guns. Prosecutors say Gordon, a convicted felon, was in possession of an AK-47-style rifle and a Taurus handgun. When Gordon was arrested on June 8, officers recovered more than $50,000 in cash, a gun, heroin and fentanyl.

Valerie Wilson was arrested in Moyock, North Carolina, after selling five grams of heroin. Prosecutors say Wilson’s six-year-old grandson was in her car when she made the drug deal.

Two members of the trafficking organization led police on two separate pursuits.

Marque Wilson was arrested on June 10, after trying to run from the cops. He had heroin and cocaine in his possession.

Powell led officers on a high-speed chase through Portsmouth neighborhoods before he crashed into another driver. Prosecutors say Powell, a paraplegic from a gunshot wound, used a cane to drive during the pursuit. Police discovered seven grams of fentanyl from him during his arrest. Afterwards, he threatened to kill someone he thought was working with the police.

On July 20, a federal grand jury charged the trafficking group with a 20-count indictment. Charges included conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute heroin, distribution of heroin and fentanyl, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Attorney General Mark Herring released a statement about this case Friday.

The prevalence of fentanyl in the Commonwealth is one of the most disturbing and dangerous trends we’re seeing in the heroin and opioid crisis. Fentanyl is unbelievably potent and powerful and it can kill on any use, including the first. We will continue to be relentless in pursuing the traffickers and dealers who are profiting off addiction and threatening the lives of Virginians.”

Herring’s office said fentanyl deaths have risen more than 400 percent in Virginia since 2009. Fentanyl also contributes to more than 400 deaths in just the first nine months of 2016.

Name Date of Guilty Plea Date of Sentencing Sentence Nathaniel Powell Oct. 20, 2016 March 31, 2017 300 months Detuan Gordon Sept. 20, 2016 Jan. 26, 2017 295 months Ernest Cross Sept. 23, 2016 Jan. 20, 2017 70 months Valerie Wilson Sept. 16, 2016 Jan. 20, 2017 60 months Marque Wilson Oct. 18, 2016 Jan. 27, 2017 72 months