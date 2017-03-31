Deputies: Woman busted selling pot-laced lollipops on Florida beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities in a Georgia county say a woman was selling treats on the beach with an illegal ingredient.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that a beach-goer Okaloosa Island complained that 26-year-old Kayla Martin tried to sell her pot-laced candy.

Deputies say they found two laced lollipops and four gummy bears in the suspect’s bag. The lollipops had the marijuana extract THC in them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The gummy bears weren’t much more than goo in a small baggie because they had melted in the heat.

Martin is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a county park.