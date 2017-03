NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – City officials announced that a section of Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk is getting repaved.

Officials say the project will begin on April 2 and last until the end of the month.

Virginia Beach Boulevard from Kempsville Road to Newton Road will be getting repaved with off-duty police and flaggers on site to help with traffic.

The work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.