Crews on the scene of a building collapse in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are working a building collapse on Puddledock Road near Industrial Drive.

According to sources, businesses several blocks away are reporting hearing an explosion and feeling the ground shake.

Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services, located at 1945 Puddledock Road, appears to be the impacted business.

Multiple jurisdictions are responding.

WAVY sister station WRIC 8News has a crew on the scene and is reporting that four people were taken to the hospital after a water boiler exploded at the Petersburg business.