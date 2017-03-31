City of Chesapeake to institute ‘no hit’ zones

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake is positioning itself to become the first “no hit” city in the state.

Signs defining “no hit” areas will be popping up at the Health Department later this spring, then at Chesapeake Regional Hospital, and Social Services this summer. All Chesapeake city offices have been invited to participate as well.

The signs indicate areas where every man woman and child is safe from hitting or spanking. Much like “no smoking” in public places, Chesapeake Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch hopes the message will get people to reflect and help change habits.

“We’re not here to condemn someone or judge someone or to tell someone they’re wrong that’s a part of our education and I’ll be attending the classes as well and I’m a pediatrician but it is a part of our education so we can be sure that everything is handled respectfully and compassionately.”

The no hit initiative will be formally announced on Monday during a pinwheel garden dedication to recognize Child Abuse Awareness month and Public Health Awareness week.

The pinwheel ceremony will take place Monday, April 3 at 11:00 am outside of Chesapeake Courthouse.

On Tuesday, April 4, parenting expert and author Dr. Joan Durrant will present “Positive Strategies in Everyday Parenting: Techniques and Benefits.” It will be held at the Lifestyle Center next to Chesapeake Regional Health Center from 9:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.