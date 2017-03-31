6-year-old girl hit by school bus in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 6-year-old girl sustained minor injuries after being hit by a school bus Friday morning in Portsmouth, police say.

Portsmouth police spokesperson Misty Holley says the accident happened at Lincoln Street and Piedmont Avenue. Police were alerted to the crash around 8:10 a.m.

Holley says the child was alert and talking following the accident.

The child ran out in front of the bus, which Holley say was coming down the street at a slow rate of speed. The bus bumped the child, who fell to the ground and hit her head.

Holley says her injuries are minor, but she is being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Stay turned for updates.