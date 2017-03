YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man who exposed himself.

Around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of the K-Mart at 5007 Victory Boulevard for a report of a man masturbating in a white pickup truck.

Authorities say the suspect is a skinny white man in his 30s. The truck appears to be a 1990s model Ford F-250.

If you know who this truck belongs to or who this suspect may be, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.