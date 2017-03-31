Audience: Virginia Chevy Lovers Classic Car Club

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience this Friday was from Virginia Chevy Lovers Classic Car Club. Kimberly Johnson from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation along with Jillian Goodwin, CF survivor and John Herbert, president of Virginia Chevy Lovers rolled in today to tell us about their 13th Annual “Spring Dust Off” benefit for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Virginia Chevy Lovers 13th Annual Spring Dust Off

Benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Tomorrow – 9am to 3pm

Landstown Commons Shopping Center

Virginia Beach

VirginiaChevyLovers.org