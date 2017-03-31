Arrest made in hit-and-run crash on Northampton Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they tracked down the driver involved in a serious hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

38-year-old Michael Edward Jones has been charged with felony hit-and-run with injury, reckless driving and license revoked – third or subsequent offense.

Officers were called to the crash scene at Northampton Boulevard and Bayside Road just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Fatal Crash Team has since determined that a motorcyclist was traveling west on Northampton Boulevard approaching a green light at Bayside Road when a Lincoln SUV turned right onto Northampton Boulevard, directly into the motorcyclist’s path.

The motorcycle hit the rear of the SUV and its rider was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The SUV left the scene and police broadcast a “be on the lookout” in Virginia Beach and surrounding cities.

Investigators located the suspect vehicle at an apartment complex in Chesapeake and arrested Michael Jones. He is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

Police have not released his mug shot; they are still seeking additional witnesses of the crash. If you were a witness, please contact Master Police Officer Aicher at 757-385-4606.