Video: Crews battle house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake crews battled a fire Thursday afternoon at a home off Great Bridge Boulevard.
Crews were called to the scene on Jones Street around 12:50 p.m., according to a tweet from the fire department. The fire was brought under control shortly after 1:10 p.m.
The fire department posted pictures and a video to social media Thursday of crews on scene. The images showed smoke coming out of a single-story home.
It was not immediately known if anyone was home at the time of the fire.
Chesapeake House Fire
