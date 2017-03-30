Va. Beach installs ‘no wheeled devices’ signs in Town Center

Virginia Beach Town Center. August 31, 2016 (Chopper 10 Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has issued a reminder to residents that wheeled devices — such as bikes and skateboards — are not allowed on Town Center sidewalks and plazas.

The city says there has been an increase in trick bicyclists and skateboarders around Town Center, causing damage to curbs, benches and plaza areas.

To reinforce a city code on this issue, Virginia Beach says signs have been placed around Town Center.

The code also prohibits people from using all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), motorized scooters, mopeds and roller blades.

Anyone who violates the code can be fined up to $50.

