Two plead guilty to charges connected to woman’s 2007 murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and woman pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges in connection to a 2007 cold case murder.

79-year-old Frank Everett and 65-year-old Teressa Everett each pleaded guilty to concealing a dead body, accessory after the fact and defiling a dead body.

Frank and Teressa Everett were indicted on these charges last year in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Lori Jordan of Virginia Beach.

Jordan was reported missing in November 2007. Her body was found in a wooded area in the Barraud Park section of Norfolk on December 28.

Frank and Teressa both have a sentencing hearing set for June 16.

Two other people, 47-year-old Billy Everett and 37-year-old Duane Goodson, were also charged in Jordan’s death. Their cases are still pending.