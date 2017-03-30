The Stars of ‘Prison Break’ Talk Action-Packed Premiere

Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) dish on their characters and the season premiere of ‘Prison Break‘ happening Tuesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on FOX43.

It’s been seven years since Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) was presumed dead, but when clues suggest that he might still be alive, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) reunites with Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies) to help track down the truth.

The path leads Lincoln to Yemen, as Sucre (Amaury Nolasco), T-Bag (Robert Knepper) and C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar) are pulled back into the action to engineer the series’ biggest escape ever!

