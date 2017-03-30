The Main celebrating grand opening in Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is going to be celebrating this weekend.

The Main, a new state of the art hotel, launched in downtown Norfolk last week with a pre-opening, private celebration. Gov. Terry McAuliffe joined local officials at last week’s private launch.

The public will get its first look with a grand opening celebration that has been planned for the entire weekend.

Located at Main and Granby Street, The Main is a 21-story mixed use luxury hotel that features a rooftop beer garden, pool, wine studio and the largest hotel ballroom in the state.

The hotel is expected to create 850 new jobs.

Gold Key PHR, the hotel’s management, will offer small group tours Friday afternoon for the public to get its first look.

There is also be a happy hour scheduled for this Friday’s celebration, along with a party in the hotel’s ballroom. Guests will be able to meet chefs, sommelier and lead bartenders at the hotel on Saturday.

More information about the The Main’s grand opening can be found at this link.