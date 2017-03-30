Royal Winnipeg Ballet: Swan Lake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Swan Lake is perhaps the most popular classical ballet of all time and Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet is in town to bring it to the stage at Chrysler Hall for their Virginia Arts Festival premiere. Royal Winnipeg Ballet Artistic Director Andre Lewis joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us about this spectacular production.

The company has performed to rave reviews at home, throughout the U.S. and around the world, and now makes its Festival debut with its critically acclaimed Swan Lake, which cast its spell over the entire audience. Named a New York Times Critic Choice, the troupe has long been a favorite of ballet fans. See this breathtaking performance with the Tchaikovsky score performed by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra

Virginia Arts Festival presents Swan Lake – Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet with the Virginia Symphony

Friday – Sunday

Chrysler Hall

Tickets & Information:

VAFest.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Virginia Arts Festival.