Rain in the forecast for Orioles-Tides game at Harbor Park

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Baltimore Orioles will be in Norfolk on Friday. But the big question is, will rain prevent them from playing the Tides in an exhibition game at Harbor Park?

Rain is indeed in the forecast for Friday. The last time the Orioles played the Tides at Harbor Park was in 2014. That day was supposed to be a washout, but the game went on as scheduled and most of the Orioles stars each got three at-bats.

“Baltimore is going to fly in tomorrow morning and come straight from the airport come right to the ballpark to take BP,” Tides General Manager Joe Gregory said. “We will wade it out as long as we can to get the game in.”

The game is scheduled to begin at 3:05. The gates will open at 1:00.