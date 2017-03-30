Portsmouth police seek 12-year-old boy who ran away from home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are searching for a boy who ran away from home Thursday afternoon.

Detectives say family members last saw 12-year-old Joseph A. Drake at his home in the 100 block of Grand Street around 3:30 p.m. When family members returned home a short time later, Joseph was nowhere to be found and his bicycle was missing.

Police described Joseph as a black male, about 5 feet tall, and weighing between 100 and 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and orange flannel shirt, blue jeans, neon green shoes. He was carrying a red, gray, and black book bag and may be riding a black and red bike with three star black rims.

Detectives don’t believe Joseph is in any immediate danger. According to police, he has run away from home before.

If you see Joseph or know of his whereabouts, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.

