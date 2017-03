PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Hampton Roads Show Pet Pal of the week is YANG. She is a 6-month-old Lop Eared Rabbit from the Norfolk Animal Care Center.

She’s sweet, snuggly and litter-trained and she’s looking for her YIN.

If that’s you, get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk Animal Care Center at (757) 441-5505 or visit Norfolk.gov/NACC