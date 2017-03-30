Norfolk parents charged after baby suffers head injury

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A three-month-old baby suffered from a head and now his parents are facing charges, according to court documents 10 On Your Side picked up at Norfolk Circuit Court.

Allegations detailed in the documents show the baby was shaken on several occasions and suffered chronic bleeding in his brain. He was having seizures and was rushed to the hospital.

In the search warrant obtained by WAVY News, doctors write that “on the right side, the blood appeared to be chronic in appearance at the frontal region.” According to documents, those are the findings from an MRI when the baby was taken to the hospital by his parents.

The baby’s parents, 22-year-old Madison Jewell and 24-year-old Travis Emerson, are now charged with four counts of child abuse and neglect with serious injury. Emerson — who allegedly shook the baby violently — was also charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

After being questioned by detectives, court documents show the baby’s mother told police that Emerson would shake the child violently at their home on Hilton Street in Norfolk. Both parents were arrested on March 14.

Jewell is listed as a daycare provider and a student at Norfolk State University.

10 On Your Side has learned this isn’t the first time the baby was taken to the hospital. In February, the baby’s grandmother noticed severe bruising on his forehead and eyes. According to these documents, the parents took the baby to Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Doctors performed a CAT scan but didn’t find any skull fractures and the child was released back to his parents.

The baby is now in the care of his grandmother. Both of his parents have been ordered to have no contact with the child, with each other or with any other children.

Emerson is behind bars awaiting a bond appeal. Jewell bonded out.