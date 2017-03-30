Missing JCC man with brain injury left for pizza, never returned

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are searching for a missing man with a brain injury.

76-year-old Kenneth Bradley left home Wednesday to pick up a pizza. He hasn’t been seen since.

Bradley is on medication for his brain injury and doesn’t have the medicine with him.

Police describe Bradley as a white male, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia license plate VLF8005.

If you see Bradley or his vehicle, call James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800.