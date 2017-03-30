Man gets 31-year prison sentence for attacking woman in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced to 31 years in prison Wednesday for attacking a woman in 2015.

Christopher Cabral was convicted of aggravated sexual battery, robbery, strangulation, abduction with intent to defile, assault and battery, possession of marijuana and a weapons charge.

Cabral was arrested after a woman was attacked on Richmond Road.

The victim was running when she was grabbed from behind by a man, who ordered her to be quiet and hand over her money. She said he tried several times to use a stun gun on her and also put his arm around her throat in a strangling hold. She eventually got away.

Cabral is a registered sex offender for a 2005 case in Texas involving the aggravated sexual assault of a child.