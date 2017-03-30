Kitchen and Outdoor Make-overs!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 2017 Mid-Atlantic Home and Outdoor Show is coming to the Virginia Beach Convention Center this weekend and B&T Kitchens and Baths will be there.

Kevin Riley says several full scale exhibits and plenty of people will give you the inspiration, and information, you need to get started on new kitchen and bathroom as well as several ideas for transforming your outdoor living spaces!

Mid-Atlantic Home & Outdoor Show

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Convention Center

For More Information: MidAtlanticHomeShow.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Mid Atlantic Home and Outdoor Show.