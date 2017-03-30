In The Kitchen: A Trio of Tasty Tacos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef J Ponder made a visit to our kitchen today and made a trio of tasty tacos. Chef J made Ginger Marinated Shrimp Tacos topped with Asian Slaw, Chili Lime Marinated Chicken Tacos topped with Black-Eye Pea Salsa and Mixed Veggie Tacos.

Chef’s Table – In The Kitchen with Chef Ponder

Featuring Chef Terence Tomlin

Enjoy a Delicious Four-Course meal while sitting at the chef’s table, and get served personally from the chef.

Seating is Limited!

Saturday, April 29

First Seating: 5:30 p.m.

Second Seating: 7:30 p.m.

555 S. Independence Blvd. – Virginia Beach

For tickets & Information, visit ChefJPonder.com