In The Kitchen: A Trio of Tasty Tacos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef J Ponder made a visit to our kitchen today and made a trio of tasty tacos. Chef J made Ginger Marinated Shrimp Tacos topped with Asian Slaw, Chili Lime Marinated Chicken Tacos topped with Black-Eye Pea Salsa and Mixed Veggie Tacos.
Chef’s Table – In The Kitchen with Chef Ponder
Featuring Chef Terence Tomlin
Enjoy a Delicious Four-Course meal while sitting at the chef’s table, and get served personally from the chef.
Seating is Limited!
Saturday, April 29
First Seating: 5:30 p.m.
Second Seating: 7:30 p.m.
555 S. Independence Blvd. – Virginia Beach
For tickets & Information, visit ChefJPonder.com