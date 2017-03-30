Governor to announce plans to reform toll violation collections in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Terry McAuliffe will be in the Mermaid City Friday to announce plans to reform toll violation collections.

The Friday news conference comes a day after Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) named a new chief executive officer. Philip Shucet, the former commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation, will take over for former CEO Gregory Woodsmall.

Last week, McAuliffe visited Portsmouth, where he discussed a proposed budget amendment to ease the financial burden of toll violation collections on Hampton Roads drivers.

Both the governor and Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne have been highly critical of the agreement that allows Elizabeth River Crossings to toll the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

Layne recently said in a letter to ERC that he’s disappointed with the way the company is handling tolls.

10 On Your Side has covered countless stories about drivers dealing with billing difficulties and facing thousands of dollars in fines and late charges from ERC.

10 On Your Side will be at Friday's announcement.