Fugitive from Virginia Beach arrested in North Carolina

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fugitive from Virginia flipped his SUV and was arrested following a chase on Interstate 95 that ended on U.S. Route 64 in Nash County Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was a result of an attempt by Nash County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. C. Boyd to stop a black Mercedes SUV for following too close to another vehicle on I-95 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the SUV was approximately one-half to one car length behind another vehicle. The Mercedes, driven by Daniel Jennings, 30, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was seen exiting I-95 and heading onto U.S. 64 westbound. At that point, the sergeant was able to catch up to Jennings as he turned onto North Old Carriage Road towards Nash Community College.

After Jennings exited the road, Boyd activated his lights and stopped Jennings in the parking lot of Nash Community College. The man parked the SUV facing North Old Carriage Road and then accelerated and traveled back to U.S. 64 once Boyd exited his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Boyd got back in his car, turned on his siren and began the pursuit. Jennings turned onto U.S. 64 east down the westbound ramp. Boyd used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver before Jennings drove his SUV into oncoming traffic, the sheriff’s office said. Jennings’ SUV spun around, came to a stop and then drove off heading westbound on U.S. 64 towards Nashville. He was traveling over 100 mph.

Other deputies with the sheriff’s office deployed stop sticks near exit 459, but Jennings was able to avoid the area and exit the road at the exit and head south on N.C. Highway 58, according to authorities.

Jennings rammed his SUV into the back of another vehicle on N.C. 58 and then turned right, heading the wrong direction on an off-ramp. At that time, Boyd performed another PIT maneuver, but Jennings was able to avoid it. Jennings continued to head the wrong direction on an off-ramp and Sgt. J. Hillis, who was stationed in the area, was able to perform a PIT move that caused the Mercedes to flip onto its roof, the sheriff’s office said.

Jennings and a passenger were taken from the vehicle and into custody. Both occupants were taken to UNC-Rocky Mount for treatment and were released shortly after.

Jennings was charged with one count of felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle; one count of driving while license revoked impaired revocation based, one count of fictitious information to officer, hit/run leave scene of property damage, one county of fail to heed light or siren, and one count of extradition/fugitive other state for probation violation from Virginia Beach, Virginia concerning a probation violation related to possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

Jennings was given no bond due to his pending extradition and is currently being held in the Nash County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday