Elizabeth River Crossings names Philip Shucet as new CEO

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The board of Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) has named Philip Shucet the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO).

Macquarie and Skanska, the parent companies of ERC, made the announcement Thursday.

Shucet is taking over for Gregory Woodsmall. The company says Woodsmall will stay at ERC supporting the CEO as vice president of operations.

Shucet is a Hampton Roads resident, who was once the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation and served as president and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit from 2010 to 2012.

Shucet began his career at the West Virginia Department of Highways before joining the Arizona Department of Transportation. In 2002, he was appointed as commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Transportation, which is responsible for building and maintaining the state’s roads, bridges and tunnels.

Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne, who has long been critical of the agreement that allows ERC to toll the Downtown and Midtown tunnels, said in a statement Thursday that he supports Shucet.

“I know Philip personally and am confident he is the right man for the job,” Layne said. “I look forward to working with Macquarie, Skanska and the governor to address the issues and embark on a new, closer relationship with ERC.”

