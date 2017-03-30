DMV investigating Newport News car dealership after customer complaint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Agents with Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles executed a search warrant Thursday at a Newport News car dealership.

Several WAVY viewers reported seeing a police presence throughout the afternoon at Optimal Auto Sales, located at 10105 Jefferson Avenue.

A spokesperson for DMV says the warrant is part of an investigation into a complaint from a customer who claims she paid $3,180 as a down payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Impala that was never delivered.

Officials said they couldn’t release any further information because the investigation is ongoing.

