NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was reportedly injured Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Norfolk.

Police dispatchers say the accident was reported around 7:15 a.m., and happened at Briar Hill Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The person was an adult and sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

The circumstances of the accident were not immediately known.

