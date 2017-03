PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are a fan of Zumba or want to learn more about this very popular fitness craze, then this weekend could present the perfect opportunity. Over 100 Zumba and “Mixxedfit” instructors will take to the stage for Love Fest 2017 and also raise money for two local charities.

LOVE Fest

Sunday at 2 p.m. – Hampton Roads Convention Center

Tickets are $20 at the door

For More Info, call (757) 739-LOVE