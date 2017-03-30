6-year-old Franklin boy helps save man’s life

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement officers and the family of a Franklin six-year-old are thanking him for helping to save a life.

Carolyn Cook says she made the wrong turn into the Franklin Lowe’s last Thursday when her grandson, Karter Thorpe, spotted someone on the ground.

“When we came around that corner, he looked like he fell down or something,” Karter said.

Cook says Karter urged her to turn around, but she didn’t believe him.

“To prove to him no one was laying there, I turned around and went back and when I did, the man was laying behind the truck,” she said.

She and Karter say the man was having difficulty breathing.

“He was hurt. He could only breathe a few gasps,” Karter said.

The boy says he alerted his grandmother because the man looked like he needed help. Cook called 911.

Franklin police got the call around 3:30 p.m. They say a woman gave CPR to the 64-year-old man, who was suffering from a heart attack.

“She didn’t stick around long and she was gone. She was like an angel,” Cook said.

Cook and officers say Karter and the woman may be the reason the man is alive today.

“He is a hero. If he wouldn’t have seen him, it’s no telling how long he’d lay there. People were walking around all outside but no one was paying attention,” she said.

Cook says she’s been in contact with the man who suffered the heart attack and he’s now at home resting. She says he wants to meet Karter. She also says the police officer who responded to the call wants to treat her grandson to ice cream for his help.