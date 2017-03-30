Family of 4 displaced by kitchen fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire in Suffolk displaced a family of four Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the 4100 block of Berwyn Way at 5:22 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 5:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and a kitchen fire that had spread into the attic area.

The fire was marked under control at 5:58 p.m. Residents got out before firefighters got there and no one was injured.

Crews were able to rescue a Labrador retriever that was inside the home.

Two adults and two children were displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross.

The fire was ruled accidental.