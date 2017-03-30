2 masked men rob Newport News 7-Eleven at gunpoint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Newport News Wednesday.

Officers were called to a robbery at the store, located at 11060 Warwick Boulevard, at 1:47 a.m. Once on scene, police spoke with two clerks, who said they were robbed at gunpoint by two masked men.

The suspects demanded cash, Newport cigarettes and cigarillos before running from the scene.

A K-9 unit responded and tracked the suspect toward Old Harpersville Road, but no physical evidence was found.

Police are still investigating. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this robbery.