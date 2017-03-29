Wednesday’s Admirals game at Scope posponed

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals have postponed tonight’s game against the Atlanta Gladiators due to what the team said is “unsafe playing conditions at Norfolk Scope.”

Scope has been busy this month with the circus last week and a WWE event on Monday. The team reached the decision to postpone the game in conjunction with the ECHL and said in a statement it was in “the best interest of safety in mind for players and officials.”

A Scope official told the Sportswrap that crews ran out of time to get the ice ready for the game and decided to not play.

A makeup date has not been announced.

Fans holding tickets for tonight’s game will be able to exchange them for one of the Admirals remaining home games during the 2016-17 season. Exchanges can be made at the Norfolk Scope box office.