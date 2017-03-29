Virginia Beach budget funds two priorities, costs taxpayers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side dug deeper into Virginia Beach’s proposed 2018 budget. Wednesday night, we reported that budget includes two tax increases.

City Manager Dave Hansen told WAVY News that Virginia Beach’s 2018 budget has plans to deal with several major issues in the Resort City, which both require tax increases.

All-day kindergarten is one of those issues.

“One and a quarter tax added to the real estate,” Hansen said.

The plan also will fix the city’s outdated stormwater system.

“That adds 2.5 cents per day to the residential stormwater fee,” Hansen said.

For an average family, that’s about $112 extra next year. It’s a figure that outrages Robert Dean, from the Virginia Beach Taxpayer Alliance.

“The per-capita income has actually gone down for Beach families and workers the last 10 years, while government continues to go up,” Dean explained.

Dean’s group doesn’t believe the city should pay for all-day kindergarten, but he does think something has to be done with the stormwater system.

“Stormwater is right up there with police and fire. It is destroying people’s lives and property,” Dean said. “That’s what has to be fixed, and you don’t do that with another tax and fee increase.”

10 On Your Side reported earlier that to do the entire city’s upgrade, it will cost around $450 million over the next 20 years. Dean said taxpayers shouldn’t bear the burden.

“You have to do — just like you do in your own family — you have to prioritize your spending,” Dean said.

The budget presented this week will go for a vote in the city council in May.