School officials ask Suffolk parents to prepare for bus driver absences Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Suffolk Public Schools are asking parents to be prepared Friday for a large amount of bus driver absences.

Bethanne Bradshaw with the school district tells 10 On Your Side that at last count, 45 bus drivers said they wouldn’t be working Friday.

School officials are asking parents to expect late buses, drive kids to school if possible and if not, wait with children at the bus stop until the bus arrives.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and don’t mean to worry you, but we wanted you to be prepared,” a notification from the district reads.

Each driver typically has a middle or a high school run, along with an elementary school run.

Officials say they’re planning to get everyone to school and back as best as they can Friday. Substitute drivers are being called, along with others who have proper licenses to try to cover routes.

Bradshaw says there is a meeting for bus drivers Thursday morning to address their concerns.

