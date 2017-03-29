Seven marathons, seven continents in seven days for retired Suffolk Marine

SUFFOLK (WAVY) – Running is much more than a love for Lisa Davis. It’s an addiction.

“If it (running) were a 12-step program, I would be on step one continuously,” said the 47-year old retired Marine Major who now lives in Suffolk.

Chicago born, she’s run just about everywhere on the map, having complete marathons in all 50 states, and has even managed to complete a few 100-mile marathons. On Jan. 31, she complete what’s known as the Triple 7 Quest; seven marathons on seven continents…in seven days.

“This was just the opportunity for me to do more of what I love,” said Davis with a huge smile on her face.

A journey that began in Singapore, then migrated to Cairo, the Netherlands, New York, Chile, and finally, Antarctica.

“As soon as I put my big toe over the (finish) line in Antarctica, I broke out in a dance; litterally broke out in a dance,” said Davis. “And when I broke out in a dance, everyone else was dancing.”

Steps of just about every kind across the globe, and she’s not even closed to finish. In May, she’ll run the Great Wall of China Marathon, which consists of 5,154 steps that she’ll have to complete in eight hours.

“It’s the hardest marathon because of those steps. Those 5,000 steps,” said Davis.

Not that the challenge would deter her one bit. As long as it involves a pair of sneakers and some long-distance running, she’s all smiles. “I’m a whole ‘nother level of crazy, right? A good crazy,” she said.