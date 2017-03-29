Sen. Tim Kaine plans to oppose SCOTUS nomination for Judge Neil Gorsuch

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Senate is expected to begin considering Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch next week.

Currently, at least 27 senators say they will filibuster the nomination. That includes Democrats and some Independents. Additionally, 21 Democrats have not yet said how they plan to vote.

Gorsuch needs 60 votes to be confirmed unless Republicans invoke the so-called “nuclear option.” That means changing the rules to require only a simple majority, or 51 votes.

Senator Tim Kaine spoke to 10 On Your Side, saying he does not support Gorsuch for the job.

Judge Gorsuch unquestionably has an impressive professional and educational background, but a nominee to the Supreme Court must also demonstrate sound judicial philosophy,” the senator said in a statement Wednesday. “Judge Gorsuch’s selective activism in restricting women’s rights and his framing of women making their own health decisions as ‘the wrongdoing of others’ are jarring and do not demonstrate a philosophy that belongs on the Supreme Court. I will oppose his nomination.”

Kaine cites Gorsuch’s view on women and their right to make their own health care decisions. More than 60 percent of American women of childbearing age use contraception and the right to do so has been constitutionally protected for more than 50 years.

“In a case dealing with contraception, it was about the ability of women employees with Hobby Lobby to access contraception through their own healthcare decisions he described the case as involving quote the wrongdoing of others, and that was his own language,” Kaine said. “After meeting with Judge Gorsuch and reviewing his testimony and past decisions, I’ve observed that he has repeatedly taken an activist approach to cases involving a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her health. He has made the astounding argument that bosses have an individual right to prevent their company’s female employees from using their own health insurance to buy contraception. He has taken extraordinary steps to force reconsideration of rulings that preserve access to reproductive health.”