VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an accident in Virginia Beach Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Princess Anne and West Neck roads at 6:39 p.m.

An image from a WAVY viewer shows a large presence of police and medics, as well as what appears to be a helicopter.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.