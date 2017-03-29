Poll: Virginia voters concerned over possible ties between Trump, Russia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Most Virginians want a special prosecutor to look in to possible connections between Russian and associated of Donald Trump’s campaign for president, a new survey from Christopher Newport University finds.

Seven of 10 Virginians polled in the survey say an independent special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate the alleged connections.

There have been several reports of possible ties between people associated with Trump and Russia during the first few months of the new administration.

The Associated Press reported last week that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had secretly worked with a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago.

Michael Flynn resigned as Trump’s national security advisor in February, following reports that he had misled officials about his contacts with Russia.

Flynn said in a resignation letter that he had given “incomplete information” to Vice President Mike Pence and others regarding calls he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Trump has for months denied reports on the possible connections or that Russia that had compromising personal and financial information on him.

The survey, released Tuesday by CNU’s Wason Center for Public Policy, found that just 26 percent of people polled believed Congress is capable of handling an investigation.

FBI director James Comey confirmed in a congressional hearing last week that the bureau is investigating the alleged links.

Sixty percent polled reported that they were very concerned or somewhat concerned about reports that the Trump campaign had contact with Russian operatives, according to CNU. Another 39 percent reported being not concerned about the reports.

CNU says 831 registered Virginia voters were questioned for the survey between March 16 and 26.