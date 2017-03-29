Overnight homicide investigation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating an overnight homicide at an apartment complex.

Police say around 12:30 Wednesday morning, they got several 911 calls from people who said they heard gunshots near the Mission College Apartments on Lead Street near Park Avenue. Officers arrived at the intersection and found a man lying on the ground, not moving. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. They say he had been shot.

Detectives are going through the neighborhood talking to people and looking for clues. They say they are working to identify the victim and figure out who shot him.

If you know anything, call the Crime Line. You could earn a reward of up to $1,000.