Federal investigators looking into interactions between ODU, Bob McCabe

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned that Old Dominion University was subpoenaed in January regarding interactions between the university and former Norfolk sheriff Bob McCabe.

A university spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that ODU received the subpoena regarding the interactions, noting that they are fully cooperating with the request.

The Jan. 31 subpoena from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Dana Boente requested all contracts or agreements between the university and McCabe or the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office for security or law enforcement at ODU sporting events.

The university is also being asked to provide records of season tickets or luxury suites to football games bought by McCabe or that were in McCabe’s name.

McCabe was recently named in another subpoena sent to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this investigation.