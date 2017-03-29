Man found shot in front of Elizabeth City home

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 49-yer-old man was found shot Wednesday in front of a home in Elizabeth City.

Police say officers were called to a home on Roanoke Avenue for a call to assistance.

Derrick Morris, 49, was found with a single gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he is being treated for injuries classified as non life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding Morris’ gunshot wound were not immediately clear.

