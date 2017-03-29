Traffic stopped on JRB due to malfunction

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A malfunction on the James River Bridge has traffic stopped in both directions, according to officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Shellee Casiello with VDOT says there was an opening on the bridge at 6 a.m., but an issue caused the bridge to remain open. It was supposed to close at 6:15 a.m.

Traffic cameras showed the bridge open around 6:50 a.m. with traffic stopped.

Motorists needing to travel between Southside and the Peninsula can take the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel or the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel instead.

There is no word on when the issue would be fixed.

